MediBloc [QRC20] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,510.00 (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,119.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.84 or 0.02738646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00424319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.76 or 0.01488164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00697053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00380763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00032805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000111 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

