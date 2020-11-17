Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at KeyCorp

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTOR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Meritor has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Meritor by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after acquiring an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 339,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 2,875.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 198,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.