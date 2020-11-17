Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

MNRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Monro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monro by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Monro will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.