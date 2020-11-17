Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

