Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NSCO opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Nesco has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Nesco in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Nesco

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

