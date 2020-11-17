NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NGM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $131,558.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,198 shares of company stock worth $1,620,130 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on NGM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.