NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NGM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $23.95.
In other news, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 11,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,991.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Group L. P. Column acquired 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $131,558.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 91,198 shares of company stock worth $1,620,130 over the last quarter.
About NGM Biopharmaceuticals
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.