Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31.
In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
About Nikola
Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.