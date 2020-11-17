Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Nikola has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,674.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Wedbush downgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

