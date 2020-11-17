Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

NTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Technologies International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.35 million, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Technologies International (NTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.