Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

NYSE OXY opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.87. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse bought 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

