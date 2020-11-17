Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Lending has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $29.47 on Friday. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. 19.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

