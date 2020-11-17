Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Palo Alto Networks updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.80 EPS and its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.44 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.57. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,547. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.66 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total value of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 930,726 shares in the company, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

