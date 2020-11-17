Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKOH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,833. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.49. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 577.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

