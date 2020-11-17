Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 17th

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 17th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Petra Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Petra Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Petra Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

In other Petra Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $93,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

