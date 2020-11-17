Piper Sandler Raises Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $115.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.10.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $111.51 on Friday. Unity Software has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.33.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $436,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

