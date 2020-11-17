PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRAH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $113.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $118.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.53.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

