Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $227.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,791.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Passilla bought 17,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $44,167.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and have sold 69,999 shares valued at $188,463. 88.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

