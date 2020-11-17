Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “
Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market cap of $227.02 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.
About Priority Technology
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.
