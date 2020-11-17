Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

DGX stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

