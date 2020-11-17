Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI):

11/17/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

10/27/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00.

10/21/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

10/8/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

10/7/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/30/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/22/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

9/18/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $54.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $495,600.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 71,280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

