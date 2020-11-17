Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RELX. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RELX. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth $42,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

