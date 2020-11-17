Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/12/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$87.00.

11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.75 to C$83.00.

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$77.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$40.77 and a twelve month high of C$80.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

