Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/12/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$87.00.
- 11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$80.75 to C$83.00.
Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$77.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$40.77 and a twelve month high of C$80.06.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.
