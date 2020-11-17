Reviewing Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 143.58%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Western Uranium & Vanadium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Western Uranium & Vanadium shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Uranium Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 294.22 -$2.11 million N/A N/A Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -6,702.27% -14.66% -12.21% Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

Volatility & Risk

Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; and the Sage mine project located in San Juan County, Utah and San Miguel County, Colorado. It also has interests in the Hansen, North Hansen, High Park, and Hansen Picnic Tree projects located in Fremont and Teller Counties, Colorado; the Keota project located in Weld County, Colorado; and Ferris Haggerty project located in Carbon County, Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Western Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. in October 2018. Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.