Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

Shares of REV opened at $9.27 on Friday. Revlon has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $518.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Revlon will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revlon by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 19.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Revlon by 124.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Revlon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

