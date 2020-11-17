Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Samsung Electronics stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,018.68.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.89 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

