Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,117,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,251,000 after buying an additional 572,908 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 138,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.80.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.61). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.