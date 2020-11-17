SelectQuote, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 17th (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote’s (NYSE:SLQT) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 17th. SelectQuote had issued 28,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 21st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

SLQT opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

