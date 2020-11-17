Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,700 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,057,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,189. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

