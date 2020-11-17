Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 48,194 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after acquiring an additional 313,864 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 61.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after buying an additional 641,423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 361,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 114,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 283,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.