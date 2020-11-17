Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after buying an additional 44,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 576,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.18. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.