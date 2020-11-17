Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

