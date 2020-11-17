Shaker Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE:HYI opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $16.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

