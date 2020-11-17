Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 57.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 41,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. 33,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,287. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

