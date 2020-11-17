Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,230,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25,706.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 51,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

