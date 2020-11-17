Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $540,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.