Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,700 Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,409,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,057,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

JEQ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,189. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

