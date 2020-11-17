Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFT. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the third quarter worth $178,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $559,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE EFT opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 668,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,321.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.