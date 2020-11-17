Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $121,000 Stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 69.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,841 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GGZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 43,375 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GGZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $12.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

