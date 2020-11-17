Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $199,000 Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 280,626 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 530,071 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 299,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 825,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 3,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,801. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.