Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,254 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Pioneer High Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

About Pioneer High Income Trust

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.