Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $551,000 Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000.

MCR stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

