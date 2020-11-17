Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 131.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FCT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

