Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $186,000 in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XFLT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

