Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $226,000 in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Shares of NYSE:LDP traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 51,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,128. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

