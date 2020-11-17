Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,056 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,456 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,272,214 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,042,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $324,368.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,321 shares of company stock worth $1,273,664.

Shares of HIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 8,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,288. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.