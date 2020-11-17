Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $310,000 in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of The Taiwan Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

