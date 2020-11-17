Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $486,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPP. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPP opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $17.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley purchased 3,100 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund.

