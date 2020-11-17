Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $540,000 in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000.

PHD opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

