Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $583,000 in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 97,460 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 40.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 65.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RIV opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $17.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.