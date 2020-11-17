Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 79,269 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,690. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

