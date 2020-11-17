Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 79,269 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 44,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 535,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 184,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,690. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit