Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2020

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares during the last quarter.

BHK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.78. 184,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,690. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

