Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.32% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ECF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.